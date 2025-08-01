Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 0.5% of Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSE opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $419.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.14.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

