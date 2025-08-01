Momentous Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Momentous Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

