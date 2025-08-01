US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,980 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Medtronic worth $125,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $2,122,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.19.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.23 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $78.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

