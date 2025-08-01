Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,836 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,181,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 55,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Worley Group purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $593,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $36.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.11.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

