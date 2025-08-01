BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,387.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,989,581.50. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Kroger Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

