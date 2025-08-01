BCGM Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Unilever by 34.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 34.6% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 21.5% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $58.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $65.87.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

