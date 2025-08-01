The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2,899.0% in the first quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 72,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 38,717 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Grantvest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 33.7% in the first quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 121.7% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $119.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

