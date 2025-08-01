Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:GD opened at $311.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $322.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.34 and a 200 day moving average of $273.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,137.23. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This trade represents a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,370 shares of company stock valued at $78,408,011 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.