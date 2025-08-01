Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,841 Shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $7,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.9%

TRNO stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.30. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $71.63.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Terreno Realty from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $72.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.