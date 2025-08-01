Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Lowered to Hold Rating by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $209.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,492,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,655,000 after buying an additional 1,165,955 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 301,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 10,005,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001,898 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,202,000 after purchasing an additional 617,974 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,312,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,084,000 after purchasing an additional 123,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,693 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

