Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 207,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after acquiring an additional 85,980 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,626 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,868,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,120,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of SYY opened at $79.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.63. Sysco Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The business had revenue of $21.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. The trade was a 41.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 37,606 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $3,046,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,035. The trade was a 55.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

