Stifel Nicolaus Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

OSW opened at $22.12 on Thursday. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.28.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the sale, the director owned 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 583,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

