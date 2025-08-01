Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 43.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,994,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,207,077 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $154,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.