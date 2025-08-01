McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $25,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,024,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,114,000 after acquiring an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,573,000 after purchasing an additional 531,060 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,530,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,215,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,114,000 after buying an additional 190,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,046,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,264,000 after buying an additional 43,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $70.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $69.98 and a 52-week high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.