Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TER. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $107.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $144.16.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

