Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.10. 19,413,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 21,099,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $564.18 million, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 3.46.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

