NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $4.25. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 67,744 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $47.66 million, a PE ratio of 203.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.68%.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 18,279 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $70,374.15. Following the purchase, the president owned 459,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,434.05. The trade was a 4.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 33,254 shares of company stock valued at $121,161. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTWK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. 16.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

