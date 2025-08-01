Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE:MX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.27. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 283,581 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.
Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, computing, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, monitors, notebook PCs, tablet PC and TVs applied with liquid crystal display, organic light emitting diodes (OLED), and micro light emitting diode (Micro LED) panel.
