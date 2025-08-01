Chervon (OTCMKTS:CHRHF) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Chervon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRHF – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Chervon Trading Down 16.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Chervon Company Profile

Chervon Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, testing, sale, and after-sale servicing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and related products in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Others segments.

