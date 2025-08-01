Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.75. Cortexyme shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 131,075 shares trading hands.
Cortexyme Stock Down 1.8%
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.40.
About Cortexyme
Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's and other degenerative diseases. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as for the treatment of oral squamous cell carcinoma, periodontitis, and coronavirus infection.
