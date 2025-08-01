Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHY) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.50 and last traded at $13.38. 3,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 34,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Entain Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.57.

Entain Company Profile

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

