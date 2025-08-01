Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Orbit International Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as high as $3.65. Orbit International shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 737 shares changing hands.

Orbit International Trading Up 4.3%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group.

