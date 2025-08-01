Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.17 and traded as high as C$17.85. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$17.71, with a volume of 286,780 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.

