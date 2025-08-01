Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:TBHC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.44. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 386,699 shares changing hands.
Kirkland’s Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.
Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s
Kirkland’s Company Profile
Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.
