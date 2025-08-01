DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 336.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 135,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 294,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

