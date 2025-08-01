Strategic Advocates LLC Purchases Shares of 40,566 Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,448,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 275,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 83,008 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 174.0% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,347 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 451,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $755,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of DFP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1186 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

