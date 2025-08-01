Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MP. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $867,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MP Materials from $18.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $20.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MP Materials from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

MP Materials Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $61.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.58. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.26 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

