ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 139 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,461,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after acquiring an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,815,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $455.18 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

