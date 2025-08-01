MONECO Advisors LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $285.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.11. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

