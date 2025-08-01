MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SDY opened at $136.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.36.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.