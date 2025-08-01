Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 1,508.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 394.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,073 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 326.3% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,662 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 2,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ EVGO opened at $3.37 on Friday. EVgo Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.26.

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on EVgo and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $270,163.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 72,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,672.61. This represents a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

