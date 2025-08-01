ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 6,611 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.7% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $19,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after purchasing an additional 75,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

