ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $136.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.