Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $617,000 in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTXO. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 23,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000.

FTXO opened at $33.67 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

