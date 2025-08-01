Certified Advisory Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2025

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCTFree Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,882,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,483,000 after buying an additional 57,937 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $842.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

