Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $5.65 Million Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.