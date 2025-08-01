8,608 Shares in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Purchased by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 60,555.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 448,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 448,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 314,793 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,937,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 159,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 571,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

SIVR opened at $34.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $37.67.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

