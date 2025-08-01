Certified Advisory Corp Sells 78,900 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of CALF opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 12-month low of $31.50 and a 12-month high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.43.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

