iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,429,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 215,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,950,000 after buying an additional 19,934 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

