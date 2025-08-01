PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,895,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 167.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,335,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 557,389 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

