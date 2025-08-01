Elios Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

BATS OMFL opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.28.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

