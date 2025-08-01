ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $743.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,921,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,406,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 919,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,183,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 905,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 738,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,095,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

