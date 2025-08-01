Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:BLCO opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Bausch + Lomb news, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 719,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,079.68. The trade was a 3.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at $50,750,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth about $14,122,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 444,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,218,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 414,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,136,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,522,000 after acquiring an additional 404,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

