Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

APAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.00 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.72% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,633.35. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $300,876.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. This trade represents a 14.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

