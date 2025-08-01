First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Elios Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.