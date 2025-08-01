First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Elios Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Elios Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 10.6% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $21,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 121,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,800,000.
FIXD stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.44.
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
