New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Raised to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

EDU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.37. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDU. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,454,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,456,000 after buying an additional 2,701,566 shares in the last quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. First Beijing Investment Ltd now owns 5,456,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196,281 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,656 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,894,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,564,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

