Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $256.00 at Oppenheimer

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $254.00 to $256.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.40.

NYSE CLH opened at $235.80 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total value of $1,818,957.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,626,147.37. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,669.16. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

