Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 4,360 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.71 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.87.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.