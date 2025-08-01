Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 8,208 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.