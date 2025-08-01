Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $661,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.36 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $58.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
